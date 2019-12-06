Whether it’s for an individual or a whole community, planning for the future requires a strategy — the more detailed, the better.
That’s why the Ludington City Council met Thursday afternoon in a venue a little different from the usual chambers at city hall. The council met for several hours in Red’s Room at Jamesport Brewing Co. to have a lengthy discussion together and with a moderator to create a strategic plan for Ludington’s future.
“The city council ... has not had a true strategic planning session with an outside moderator in a long time,” City Manager Mitch Foster told the Daily News. “And so the idea here is to take some of the large-scale plans that we have in place and to really delve down into some actionable goals and strategies for the next three-to-five years.”
