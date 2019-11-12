During the Ludington City Council meeting Monday, several residents and officials expressed their wariness about the proposal to allow food trucks to operate in the city.
The proposed policy to allow food trucks is still in the drafting process with Ludington’s Buildings and Licenses Committee and hasn’t even been brought before the full council for consideration, let alone a vote, and yet people are already voicing their opinions on the matter.
In the opening public comments, Marie Leigh, a condo resident, spoke to represent a group of condo owners from both One Ludington Place and Harbor Front Condos who came to the council meeting. She said they oppose the food trucks proposal because Filer Street next to Waterfront Park, which is near the condos, has been discussed as the designated spot where the trucks would operate.
“We strongly feel that food or other vendor trucks on the Filer Street area are a real mistake that will negatively impact this beautiful area,” Leigh said, listing possible issues including generator noise, trash and parking. “Also, we object to the carnival atmosphere that we feel this will contribute to. When the marinas and Waterfront Park were developed, they quickly became a source of civic pride to Ludington. They should be protected, rather than abused, and I feel that putting food trucks there is an abuse of the area.”
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Tuesday's Ludington Daily News.