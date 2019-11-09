Today

Some lingering morning flurries or snow showers. Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.