During its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Ludington City Council will consider approving a proposed $164,000 contract for a hydrogeological study related to the plan to close two sludge ponds at Ludington’s wastewater treatment plant.
Ludington has been required to discontinue the use of its sludge storage pond and its east treatment pond by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), said Chris Cossette, Ludington wastewater superintendent.
“The plan conditionally calls for the two ponds to be closed in place, and a synthetic liner be placed over the material in the ponds. The liner would then be covered with topsoil,” Cossette explained in a memo to council. “This practice of ‘closing in place’ is an accepted method by EGLE. Before this plan can be ultimately implemented, there are a number of steps that must be taken. The first of these steps is a hydrogeological study of the site. This is necessary to determine the extent, if any, of potential pollutants that may have leached into the groundwater.”
The proposed contract for the study services would be with Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr and Huber Inc., which is the engineering firm Ludington has contracted with previously for the ongoing wastewater treatment plant upgrade project.
The $164,000 cost would include drilling and installing wells for groundwater sampling, lab analysis of the samples and submitting a report that details the findings to EGLE.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Saturday's Ludington Daily News.