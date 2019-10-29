The Ludington City Council on Monday voted 6-1 in favor of declaring its intent to continue the prohibition of recreational marijuana businesses within the Ludington city limits.
The city council chose between two, conflicting formal resolutions: one to continue Ludington’s existing opt-out from the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act, which was approved; and the other resolution being to develop local regulations in order to allow licensed recreational marijuana businesses in the Ludington.
Mayor Steve Miller commented that the councilors have had many months to get input from their constituents. He also noted that the council formed an ad hoc committee, composed of both councilors and residents, tasked with researching and presenting a report on the potential pros and cons of allowing marijuana businesses in the city. The council also heard many public comments on the issue during a hearing at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts in September.
Miller introduced the two options for the council to decide between. But before asking for a motion, he inquired of each of the councilors whether they felt prepared to vote on the issue and if they wanted more information on the topic.
Councilor Joe Lenius commented that the ad hoc committee’s report addressed the impacts of medical marijuana, but didn’t provide enough research on recreational marijuana. He said the topic is an important one, and that he’s not ready to approve recreational marijuana dispensaries.
“We’re looking at something here that could affect my grandchild,” Lenius said, adding later, “I just don’t think we’re ready for a vote on recreational marijuana.”
