It appears that Ludington’s proposed deer cull won’t be happening, at least not in 2020.
The Ludington City Council on Monday accepted without complaint its Public Safety and Public Utilities Committee’s recommendation to not cull the deer population within the city limits in 2020 due to the related cost.
“After discussion, it was decided to table (the cull) at this time,” said Councilor Dave Bourgette, who chairs the Public Safety and Public Utilities Committee.
In the discussions during recent months, the proposed cull would have been conducted by a crew of hunters from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, which is the recommendation the city heard from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The council was considering culling a total of 30 deer per year, including 15 deer from the north side of town and 15 from the south side. It was estimated to cost $15,000 per 30 deer. In order to be effective, the cull would have had to be repeated during each of a consecutive three-to-five years minimum.
Bourgette said that $15,000 per year would be a sizeable financial commitment if it was included in the city’s budget for the coming years, and Ludington’s money would be better spent on other projects.
