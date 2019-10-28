Princesses, pirates, dinosaurs, Disney characters and more paraded through Ludington for the annual downtown trick-or-treating Saturday afternoon, in which hundreds of families from around Mason County participated.
Other costumes this year included Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Col. Sanders and everything in between.
About 30 Ludington businesses and community organizations gave candy to the trick-or-treaters from 2 to 4 p.m.
“The businesses hand out 1,500 to 1,700 pieces of candy,” said Jen Tooman, Ludington Downtown Development Authority marking and communications director.
