At 8 a.m. Friday, an employee of the City of Ludington was found unconscious at the bottom of the valve pit at the Brye Road Booster Station by another Ludington employee, according to a press release from Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster.
Upon contacting emergency services, the injured employee was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and has since been AeroMed transferred to Grand Rapids for additional treatment.
He sustained injuries to his face and legs, with additional testing required to determine the extent of any additional injuries. At the time of transfer to Grand Rapids, he was unconscious but in stable condition, according to Foster.