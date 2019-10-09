The Ludington Fire Department has seemed more like an elementary school this week, as bright yellow school buses have been dropping off kindergarteners and first- and second-graders at the fire station since Monday, and will continue to do so through the end of the school day Thursday.
Ludington firefighters, along with many local, state and national departments, are celebrating Fire Prevention Week through Saturday. The program has been around for years, Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk said as he strolled around the fire station watching children tour the smoke house, spray the fire hose and learn the basics of the Stop, Drop and Roll technique, in case of a fire in their own home.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.