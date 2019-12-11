The Ludington City Council during its meeting Monday honored Kurt Malzahn, the water treatment plant superintendent who recently passed away, and who had served in that position for more than 17 years.
Malzahn, 50, died on Nov. 29 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, after several days of medical treatment following critical injuries sustained while he was on the job.
Mayor Steve Miller read a resolution of appreciation for Malzahn, which was unanimously approved by the council.
“Kurt was dedicated to the wellbeing of his staff and their families, going as far as advocating for their increased quality of life over his own,” Miller read aloud.
Malzahn oversaw the operations and maintenance of the water treatment plant, including the recent, major upgrade project, the resolution noted.
He was the chair of the city’s safety committee and organized its annual picnic.
Malzahn was also an “avid participant” with the American Water Works Association, as well as a “willing partner” with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and its predecessor, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
“Kurt willfully gave more than 17 years of dedicated service and great commitment to the City of Ludington and our community,” Miller continued, adding, “Ludington will greatly miss his expertise and knowledge.
“The council of the City of Ludington commends and honors Kurtis ‘Kurt’ Malzahn for his dedicated service and expresses deep appreciation for his contribution to the community; Kurt’s sense of humor and love of his truck will be missed,” Miller said.
Malzahn’s funeral was held on Friday, and the city’s offices closed so that as many of Malzahn’s coworkers as possible could attend.
City Manager Mitch Foster said during the meeting that he’s grateful for the big turnout of support for Malzahn he saw from the Ludington area community.
“Thank you to city council, to residents, to business owners, to engineers that work at the water plant, to EGLE or DEQ, everybody who showed up for Kurt’s funeral as well as the visitation, who have bought T-shirts and sweatshirts and have given cash contributions to the family fund; I cannot say thank you enough,” Foster said. “It was quite an outpouring of support for the family, and at the same token, I’d like to say thank you to Scottville, who approved a resolution of condolence for Kurt’s family.
“Thank you to (Malzahn’s wife) Tami and her and Kurt’s commitment to the City of Ludington over 17 years,” he said. “It’s a really difficult loss for the city.”