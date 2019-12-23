A 59-year-old Ludington man was arraigned Monday in 79th District Court on charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following an incident where he allegedly drove down the wrong side of the U.S. 31 freeway.
Timothy Wayne Hansen was arrested around 10 p.m. Sunday after he allegedly drove northbound on the southbound lanes of U.S. 31, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
A sheriff's deputy located the vehicle driven by Hansen, and the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Hansen, however, reportedly refused to stop.
The deputy chased the suspect for approximately 2 miles into Amber Township before Hansen reportedly lost control of the vehicle and drove into the median, according to Cole.
Hansen was arraigned on the felony count of fleeing and eluding a police officer - fourth degree, and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance.