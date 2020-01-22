The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ludington-area man for an alleged assault after responding to an incident at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of West Progress Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Rudy Lee Walkley, 30, of Summit Township, was arraigned on Tuesday in 79th District Court on a charge of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon after two victims — a male and a female — told deputies that he had pointed a handgun at them after cutting them off with his vehicle, according to the incident report from Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole told the Daily News that the alleged assault resulted from a relationship between Walkley and the female victim.
“It stemmed from a domestic relationship between the suspect (who was) arrested and the female,” Cole said. “The suspect saw the female with a male, cut them off with his vehicle and reportedly pulled a gun on them.”
Per the terms of his arraignment, Walkley must post a 10-percent bond deposit on a $7,500 bail amount set by Mason County Magistrate Glenn Jackson. Additionally, Walkley must not leave the state or use alcohol, marijuana or any illegal controlled substances pending a probable cause hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29.
According to the incident report from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the victims were both unharmed.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Cole stated, adding that Walkley is currently lodged at the Mason County Jail.