The Ludington City Council on Monday approved a $164,000 contract for a hydrogeological study related to the plan to close two sludge ponds at Ludington’s wastewater treatment plant.
The cost includes drilling 30 permanent monitoring wells for groundwater sampling, lab analysis of the samples and reporting the findings to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). The testing will be searching for potential pollutants in the groundwater near the sludge ponds.
Ludington has been required to discontinue the use of its sludge storage pond and its east treatment pond by EGLE, said Chris Cossette, the Ludington wastewater superintendent.
In the conditional plan, the two ponds would be closed in place. Material would be placed to surround the sludge in the ponds from above and below, so that waste would not leach into the groundwater, Cossette explained.
The practice of closing sludge ponds in place is an accepted method by EGLE, however the city won’t know if that will be the method EGLE will allow the city to use until after the hydrogeological study is complete. Then a finalized plan can be made, and the city can have a new estimate on what that project to close the ponds would cost.
“This is the first step that they are requiring,” Cossette said, adding later, “Some of these things aren’t known what our next steps will be until we can take this first step to see what’s in the groundwater, if anything. If there’s nothing, then I think things are pretty cut and dry about what we will be able to do (to close the ponds in place).”
The council contracted with Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr and Huber Inc., which is the engineering firm Ludington has previously hired to manage the ongoing wastewater treatment plant upgrade project.
