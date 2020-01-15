The City of Ludington has been recognized for maintaining optimal levels of fluoride in its water system during 2018 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
On Wednesday, the MDHHS announced 51 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the CDC, and Ludington was among them.
The award recognizes communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2018. A total of 1,656 water systems in 30 states received the award.
Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay.
“Michigan consistently exceeds the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90 percent of our population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality by these community water systems. Water fluoridation benefits all residents of a community and it has demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime.”
