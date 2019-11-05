On Monday, Veterans Day, students at Ludington High School and O.J. DeJonge Middle School will honor veterans with a program at 8 a.m. in Peterson Auditorium, during which they will be able to thank the men and women of the armed forces for their service.
“We feel it is very important to honor and give thanks to the veterans,” said Steve Forsberg, assistant high school principal.
“It is a privilege for us to be able host local veterans and to honor each branch by welcoming them into the school. This has been a great way for us to show them our appreciation for their service.”
The library will open at 7:30 a.m. for coffee.
The program will begin at 8 a.m. and will be followed by a breakfast.
For more of this story, pick up a print edition or an e-edition of the Ludington Daily News.