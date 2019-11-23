The Ludington City Council on Monday will consider approving a contract for the city to lease Harbor View Marina from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
If signed, the city would operate and care for Harbor View Marina. The initial lease period would be for 25 years, with the option of four five-year renewals afterward.
Ludington would lease the property free of charge.
“In lieu of rent, lessee (the City of Ludington) is responsible for all costs associated with operation and maintenance of the premises,” states the proposed contract, which has been on the worked out between the city and state government during the course of many months.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Saturday's Ludington Daily News.