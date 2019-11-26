The Ludington City Council on Monday approved the lease with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for the city to operate and maintain Harbor View Marina.
It was approved by a council of four members — councilors Les Johnson, Joe Lenius and Angela Serna were absent from the meeting.
The contract is for Ludington to lease the property rent-free. The agreement is for a period of 25 years, with options to renew. But there’s also a clause allowing Ludington to end the lease early if the city council ever so chooses.
“That’s the best part of the whole thing is we’re not locked into it for 25 years,” said Jim Christensen, the city’s marina manager.
