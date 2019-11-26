Today

Mostly cloudy. High 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with morning rain...then a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.