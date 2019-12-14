The Ludington City Council on Monday will consider approving both the city’s proposed 2020 budget and also some contracts, including one to address shore erosion.
The council will consider awarding a $185,000 contract to Hardman Construction for the installation of a seawall made of sheet piling to stop the shoreline erosion at Maritime Heritage Park.
The park, located just north of the Loomis Street Boat Launch, has been impacted by powerful waves this year, and the sidewalk along the shore has been destroyed.
“Wave action from high Lake Michigan levels have eroded the shore along the west side of Maritime Heritage Park. It has been determined by Prein and Newhoff Engineering that the installation of steel sheet piling will curtail further erosion,” stated Department of Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney to the council.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Saturday's Ludington Daily News.