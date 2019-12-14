Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. High 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.