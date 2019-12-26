The annual Downtown Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop has become one of the largest holiday celebrations in West Michigan, and this year is expected to be no different as organizers are planning to bid farewell to both the year and the decade.
The 11th annual Ball Drop is expected to bring 8,000 to 10,000 revelers to the heart of downtown Ludington to witness the countdown to midnight and ring in the new year on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
That’s according to Jen Tooman, marketing and communications manager for the Downtown Ludington Board, which functions as a promotional entity for events and activities in the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district.
The festivities for this year’s ball drop will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday, with a street party featuring live music, drinks, entertainment and more at Harrison Street and Ludington Avenue.
“This year, Organized Chaos Production & Sound has taken over the street party (which) takes care of the sounds and lighting. It’s owned by (local musician) Mike Luusua,” she said. “There will be lights and a live D.J.”
Adult beverages will be available for purchase during the event, which will be free to enter.
“At the bar in the tent, we’ll be serving up ... Bud Light, Perrin Black, StormCloud Whiled Away IPA, Blacked Triple Jam Cider, hard seltzer, wine and, of course, champagne splits,” Tooman said.
The ball drop is not the only thing on the schedule for New Year’s Eve in Ludington.
Several other area organizations have events planned for throughout the day, with activities for kids, families and adults at the Ludington Library, Sandcastles Children’s Museum and the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Sandcastles Balloon Drop
Sandcastles Children’s Museum at 129 E. Ludington Ave. will host its annual New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop from 5 to 8 p.m., with conga music, food, party favors, ice cream sundaes, crafts for all ages, face-painting and more, all culminating with more than 600 multi-colored balloons dropping from the ceilings of the museum’s second and third floor.
Admission is $10 per person or $40 per family, and, with limited space, prospective attendees are encouraged to make a reservation by emailing sandcastleschildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
Library party
From 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., the Ludington Library at 217 E. Ludington Ave. will host its annual New Year’s Eve Family Party. Kids and families are invited to celebrate the end of 2019 with crafts, board games, Legos and more. The party is free to attend, and children younger than 12 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Visit www.masoncounty.lib.mi.us/new-years-eve-party for more information.
