The superintendent of the Ludington Water Treatment Plant, Kurt Malzahn, was hospitalized and has undergone brain surgery after having been found unconscious at the bottom of a pit while on the job, said City Manager Mitch Foster.
At approximately 8 a.m. Friday, one of his water plant subordinates discovered Malzahn unconscious at the bottom of the valve pit at Ludington’s Brye Road Booster Station in Amber Township, Foster said.
Law enforcement and doctors are working together on the City of Ludington’s investigation “to find out what happened to the best of our abilities,” Foster told the Daily News.
“We don’t have anything yet,” he said. “It’s going to be based off of doctors’ reports as well as (law enforcement’s findings).”
Malzahn’s head and right lower leg sustained injuries. Emergency medical services transported Malzahn to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment. Then he was flown by AeroMed to a hospital in Grand Rapids for additional testing and treatment.
“He had a fairly significant brain bleed on the left side of his brain that had to be repaired, and that was done successfully by the neurosurgeons in Grand Rapids,” Foster said.
Malzahn’s leg was not broken, but the skin tissue was damaged and was operated on to relieve internal pressure, Foster explained. Malzahn was also put on dialysis, “being treated for potential kidney failure” at Spectrum Health Buttersworth Hospital, he added, “but it’s still too early on that as well.”
