A 30-year-old Ludington woman was sentenced to concurrent terms totaling one year in the Mason County Jail on charges of resisting/opposing/obstructing a police officer and attempted resisting/opposing/obstructing a police officer in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Lindsay Towns, 143 N. Jebavy Drive, Apt. 4, has a long history of being in and out of the court system, according to Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola.
“She has amassed a record to not be very proud of,” Spaniola told the court. “Already, at her age, she has one felony and seven misdemeanors on her record. She started using drugs and alcohol when she was 12 and this continues to be her problem 18 years later.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.