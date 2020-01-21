Despite inches of snow in Rotary Park, the first Ludington Women’s March went on as scheduled last Saturday.
The event was cut short, going from 1 to 2 p.m., instead of 3 p.m. The weather prevented the planned speakers from arriving and the march portion of the rally was swapped for a sing-a-long.
Brenda Reeber, an organizer for the event and representative for the Ludington Indivisible group, was pleasantly surprised with the number of people who came despite the snow — approximately 50 in all.
“I didn’t think anyone would be here,” Reeber said as she greeted people arriving.
