City officials are hosting a fundraiser, offering area residents a chance to purchase T-shirts or hoodies, to help Ludington Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Kurt Malzahn and his family with medical expenses.
Malzahn, who was found unconscious by a water treatment plant employee Friday evening at the bottom of a valve pit at Brye Road booster station in Amber Township, was hospitalized at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and was later flown via AeroMed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
City Manager Mitch Foster told the Daily News on Tuesday people can purchase either T-shirts or hoodies with the words “Malzahn strong” printed on them, and that the proceeds from the sale of those items will go to Malzahn and his family.
“When all this occurred with Kurt, we had a couple different staff members in the department who wanted to help Kurt and his family out,” Foster said.
He said order forms for the shirts are now available at Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
The T-shirts and hoodies will come in designs reminiscent of the University of Michigan and Michigan State University logos.
“Kurt loves Michigan,” Foster said.
The clothing is made by 2nd Shift Graphics and Tees of Ludington. T-shirts are $15 and hoodies are $25 for small, medium, large and extra-large sizes. Costs are $18 for T-shirts or $30 for hoodies in sizes 2XL or larger.
“Drop off order forms and payment at city hall,” Foster said. “All of the net proceeds will go to Kurt and his family.”
Foster said Jackie Steckel, assistant to the city manager, is in the process of developing other ways for people to help the Malzahns.
“We’re working toward also working with the family and setting up a separate bank account, where people can donate money and it will go directly to the family,” Foster said. “We’re also looking for help with transportation and food for the family as well.”
Steckel can be contacted at (231) 690-2398 or in person at the city hall building for more information about those planned fundraising campaigns, which have yet to get underway, according to Foster.
