Dustin Allen Himes Jr., 25, no address listed, was arrested at approximately 5:45 a.m. after allegedly stealing a 2006 GMC Envoy from the Lowe's parking lot, according to a release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
The theft was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday by the owner of the vehicle, who told deputies she witnessed the vehicle being stolen following her shift at Lowe’s.
The vehicle was recovered a short time later abandoned behind the Ludington Walmart, less than a quarter-mile away.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated that deputies followed up on tips generated by a Facebook post released by the sheriff's office. Those tips led to the 1800 block of South Pere Marquette Highway, where MCSO K-9 Diego was called in to attempt a track.
Diego tracked the suspect, who allegedly crossed the highway several times before the track was lost in the area of P.M. Highway and the southbound U.S. 31 on-ramp.
Himes was captured a short time later after a citizen reported the subject attempting to flag down passing cars in the area.
Himes has been arraigned on two felony charges: one 5-year felony count of unlawful driving away of a vehicle (UDAA), and one 5-year felony county of larceny of a vehicle.
Himes is lodged in the Mason County Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.