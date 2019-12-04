MANISTEE — The 31st Annual Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend will be held Thursday through Sunday in Manistee.
And while parade, itself — which begins at 5:30 p.m. — will again serve as the festival’s shining star, there are plenty of other events planned that are also sure to sparkle.
Saturday’s non-motorized parade will feature several teams of horses that will pull Victorian Era-themed decorated wagons and carriages. The parade will also include area school bands, costumed walkers and of course, Santa Claus.
As in years past, those watching the parade will be encouraged to fall in behind the last entry — a large Christmas tree that is pulled up right by a team of horses — to where the parade will end near the city water fountain on River Street. After the tree is officially lighted onlookers will be invited to sing Christmas carols and after that, fireworks will light up the downtown skies.
A schedule of the four-day festival shared by the Manistee Sleighbell Parade committee includes (for a complete schedule go to ManisteeSleighbellParade.com):
THURSDAY
Wintertime in the City – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 425 River St.; exhibit of photographs displaying the winter seasons in the city of Manistee over the last 150 years; Cost: $1 per student, $3 per adult, $8 per family
Sno Snake Sho – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St.; exhibit sampling the artwork of area artists in Hardy Hall at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts
Tours of the James Dempsey Mansion – 1 p.m,. 2:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 506 Maple St.; $12 in advance/$17 at the door, reservations recommended. (616) 802-4588
Tots/Gift for Teens Victorian Dessert Concert – 7 p.m,. First Congregational Church, 412 Fourth St.
Wassail and Victorian sweats reception following concert. Tickets available at Goody’s or calling 847-477-2702, $10 donation
FRIDAY
Wintertime in the City – 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sno Snake Sho – 10 a.m. 5 p.m,. Ramsdell Theatre
Tours of the Ramsdell Theatre – 1 p.m,. 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. (on the hour), 101 Maple St.
Festival of Trees – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre Ballroom,101 Maple St.
Tours of the James Dempsey Mansion – 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
Sleighbell Warming Tent – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Corner of River and Oak
Downtown Soup Cook-off – Sponsored by The Ideal Kitchen; 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; explore the shops of Manistee for fresh homemade soups
Kids and Kupkakes – 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre Ballroom, 101 Maple St.; decorate cupcakes with your child or grandchild. $30 admission includes supplies and step-by-step instruction; register online at www.manisteechamber.com
Hope of Christmas Concert – 7 p.m., Faith Covenant Church, 475 Eighth St.
Elf The Musical – 7:30 p.m., Manistee High School, 525 12th St.; tickets available at the door or by calling 231-723-7188; presented by the Manistee Civic Players
SATURDAY
Cookie Fun For Everyone – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Manistee United Methodist Church, 387 First St.; decorate baked Christmas cookies. $11/dozen, $6/half dozen.
Sleighbell Craft Show and Bake Sale – 9 a.m to 4 p.m., Manistee High School, 525 12th St.
Festival of Trees – 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre Ballroom, 101 Maple St.
Parents and Paint – 10 a.m. to noon, Ramsdell Theatre Ballroom,101 Maple St.; painting with your child or grandchild. $45 admission includes all your supplies, detailed instructions, cookies and hot chocolate; register online at www.manisteechamber.com
Free Holiday Film Classics at The Historic Vogue Theatre – 10 a.m and 11 a.m., 383 River St.; popcorn, cold and hot drinks and other concessions available for purchase 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sno Snake – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St.
Wintertime in the City – 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., 425 River St.
Jingle Bell Jog 5K Run/Walk – 10 a.m., Kennedy Elementary, 550 Maple St.; $23 on race day 5K Run.; prizes to the top finishers.. costumes encouraged; for more info email runmanistee.blogspot.com
The Old Kirke Museum – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 304 Walnut St.; Scandinavian Christmas Open House with traditional treats along with the new Christmas Villages exhibit and the permanent display of the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas
Sleighbell Chocolate Shoppe – 11 a.m,. to 5 p.m., Christian Faith Church International, 55 Division St.
Meet the Grinch – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Happy Owl Bookstore, 358 River St.; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Meet three local authors and book signing.
Christmas Open House – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 313 4th St.
Ramsdell Theatre Tours – 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. 101 Maple St.
Santa’s Headquarters – 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m,. Manistee Marina, 460 River St.; also open Dec. 14, 15, 20 and 21 from 1 p.m. to 3. pm.
Canvas and Cheer – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre Ballroom,101 Maple St.
Tours of the James Dempsey Mansion – 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m,. 506 Maple St.
Christmas Tea at the Buckley House – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m, 450 Cedar St.
Pony rides – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Manistee Marina, 460 River St.; children 13 and under, 150 pound weight limit
Sleighbell warming tent – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., corner of River and Oak streets
MaxwellTown Brass Band – 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., 390 River St.; free.; sponsored by Stu’s Pub
Roasted Chestnuts – 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Downtown Manistee on River St.; sponsored by Kendra C. Thompson Architects
Chili and Dog Warm Up – 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Manistee United Methodist Church, 387 First St.;
$5 donation
Victorian Sleighbell Parade – 5:30 p.m., downtown Manistee on River St.; sponsored by Chemical Bank and Manistee Downtown Development Authority
Sleighbell Fireworks – Immediately following the Victorian Sleighbell Parad; sponsored by Jeff Reau – Edward Jones
16th Annual Jingle Bell Jam – 7 p.m. to midnight, American Legion, 10 Mason St.; admission is one new unwrapped gift or $10 to benefit Toys for Tots
Elf The Musical – 7:30 p.m,. Manistee High School, 525 12th St.
Laith Al-Saadi (Cousin Curtiss opening 7:40 p.m.) – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St.; tickets start at $20; visit www.RamsdellTheatre.org or call 231-398-9770.
SUNDAY
Lumberjack Flapjack breakfast – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 412 Fourth St.
Victorian Church Service – 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 412 Fourth St.
Traditional Swedish Brunch and Worship Service – 10 a.m. service, 11 a.m. brunch; Portage Lake Bible Camp, 4158 Camp Delight Road; $10 adults, $5 children 5 to 12, free for 4 and under. RSVP 231-889-5911
Wintertime in the City – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 425 River St.
Sno Snake Sho – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St.
The Old Kirke Museum – 11 a.m. 2 p.m., 304 Walnut St.
Festival of Trees – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre Ballroom,101 Maple St.
Tours of the James Dempsey Mansion – 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m,. 506 Maple St.
Santa’s Headquarters – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Manistee Marina, 460 River St.
Elf The Musical – 2 p.m., Manistee High School, 525 12th St.