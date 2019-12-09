Amid the traditional solemnity of candlelight and, afterward, the levity of freshly baked cookies, Emanuel Lutheran Church of Ludington celebrated its 75th annual Festival of St. Lucia Sunday evening.
For the congregation at Emanuel Lutheran Church, the time-honored occasion ushers in the holiday season, said Buffy Nagle, the event organizer.
“It’s early in the season, and everyone is rushing around and getting things done,” Nagle said. “St. Lucia is a time to stop and think about the Christmas season and what it means.”
The ceremony, also known as the “Festival of Lights,” is named for St. Lucia, a third-century martyr who was known for giving food and aid to persecuted Christians and was eventually killed for her faith.
“It’s a Swedish celebration that goes back to the Roman era,” Nagle said. “(Emanuel Lutheran Church was) originally a Swedish Lutheran congregation, but now we’re of all different ethnicities.”
Despite the congregation’s changing demographics through the decades, the church has continued to celebrate the Festival of Lights, ever since 1944.
