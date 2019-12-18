Mark Barnett and his family have always loved Ludington and consider the city their home.
The Ludington police chief, since his first day on the job on Jan. 15, 2001, has found the city to be welcoming and its people engaging. And he is going to be engaged with the community in a different way after he announced Tuesday that he plans to retire from the police department on April 15, after 19 years as chief of police.
Barnett said until that day, it will be business as usual for him and his department.
