Mason County Central Schools reminds parents that Friday, Dec. 20, is the last day of school before the holiday break. School will resume on Monday, Jan. 6.
Mason County Central's final school day before winter break is Friday
Riley Kelley
-
- Updated
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
