Mason County Central Schools was one of five school districts in the state to be recognized for making strides in energy conservation and efficiency through performance contracts for building upgrades.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) — formerly the Department of Environmental Quality — announced Thursday that MCC was selected by the Michigan Energy Services Coalition as a recipient of the 2019 Leadership in Energy Efficiency Award for a district-wide facility upgrade and energy conservation project conducted by Honeywell in 2017 and 2018.
MCC's project consisted of upgrading to LED lighting systems, installing room occupancy sensors and an energy management system, replacing boilers, installing sensors to monitor the quality of the air and ensure that fresh air is being distributed into the classrooms at regular intervals, among other improvements.
Along with projects in Baraga County, Ecorse Public Schools, Eastpointe Community Schools and Flushing Community Schools, the Honeywell project exemplified energy efficiency and environmental stewardship, according to a statement from EGLE.
“These five outstanding projects are worthy of recognition not only for their investments in energy efficiency that will benefit building users, but also for the big savings that will result for local taxpayers,” said Robert Jackson, assistant division director of the Materials Management Division of EGLE.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News on Thursday that it felt good to receive the award on behalf of the district.
“It was neat to be recognized for an awesome project," he said.
Read the full story in Friday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.