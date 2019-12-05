SCOTTVILLE — Students at Mason County Central High School are inviting the community to experience the darkly comedic world of the maniacal Brewster family during a performance of “Arsenic & Old Lace,” which opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the high school’s A.O. Carlson Auditorium.
The production features more than 30 students in a variety of roles in both the cast and crew, and is directed by English teacher and MCC forensics coach Tom Richert.
“Arsenic & Old Lace” is a satirical black comedy, written by American playwright Joseph Kesselring in 1939. It follows the Brewsters, a family with roots dating back to the arrival of the Mayflower that has developed murderous and homicidal tendencies over the generations.
Richert told the Daily News that he has directed “Arsenic & Old Lace” before, and knows the show well.
He said he thought it would be an excellent fit for theater students at MCC.
“I directed it for the Manistee Civic Players about 20 years ago,” Richert said. “It is a very, very funny comedy, and I have always wanted to do it again.”
Richert said comedic productions present some unique challenges, and demand a great deal out of actors and crew members. Timing, he said, is critical, and a successful comedy has to move at a practiced, confident clip, never missing a beat.
“Comedy is a real challenge. It’s the timing … The characters need to be totally ‘on’ to get the reaction from the audience,” he said.
“Arsenic & Old Lace” itself utilizes some complex sets, which were built by the cast and crew.
“This is one of our most massive sets with functional doors and set pieces,” he said. “The students, as always, have built my scenic design, and it has been quite a challenge.”
There are other aspects of the production that can be difficult and trying, but Richert said there’s value in putting hard work into a production they can be proud of.
“There are numerous challenges for the production: set design, acting and many production elements, but … I want to challenge our drama students with challenging pieces of literature,” he said.
Tickets and showtimes
Following the Friday premier, there will be shows at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, all at the high school’s A.O. Carlson Auditorium at 300 W. Broadway Ave. in Scottville.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and $6 for seniors.
There will be a final dress-rehearsal performance today at 5:30 p.m. Students will be able to attend for a discounted rate of $4
For more information, contact MCC High School at (231) 757-4748.
