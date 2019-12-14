A 40-year-old Mason County man died as a result of injuries sustained in a fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Kim Cole state in a press release that the crash occurred at 4:26 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found one of drivers had passed away.
Cole stated in a press release that the man's name is being withheld until the family can be informed.
“Until proper family notifications can be made, the deceased is only being identified as a 40-year-old Mason County man,” he said.
“The preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 31 crossed the centerline, striking the victim’s northbound vehicle head-on. The driver of the southbound vehicle was a Muskegon County man,” Cole said.
The Muskegon man was transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for advanced care, according to Cole.
Cole stated that alcohol does appear to have been a factor in the crash. He added that the incident is being investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.
The Free Soil/Meade and Grant Township fire departments, Life EMS and the medical examiner’s office assisted.