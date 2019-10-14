A number of community organizations were the recipients of donations thanks to funds raised at the 2019 Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament.
The tournament, hosted by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, was held in June at Stearns Park beach. It featured courts for 751 teams playing 3-on-3 basketball.
Funds raised by the 2019 event totaled $12,500, which was earmarked for these nonprofit organizations.
“These organizations are an integral part of the Gus Macker tournament every year,” said Brandy Miller, chamber president and CEO. “They assist in setup and teardown, running the brackets tent, park clean-up and much more. Sponsorship dollars from local businesses allow us to donate to each of these groups which, in turn, helps fund important programs that benefit the Mason County community.”
The Ludington Gus Macker is one of the longest standing Macker tournaments and will celebrate 29 years in the city on June 20-21, 2020.