SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central school board on Monday approved an agreement with the Mason County Central Education Association (MCCEA) for the 2019-20 school year.
The agreement — which was approved unanimously by board members — would not only provide a pay bump to long-term teachers with 10 or more years invested in the district, it would also make accommodations for teachers who were hired in during a five-year period when no raises were given in the first half of the decade.
That’s according to MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount, who told the Daily News that every eligible full-time teacher would receive a 2.25-percent pay increase, and that teachers hired during those “zero years” would receive a “two-steps” salary bump.
The contract states, “Those bargaining unit members who were teaching during the years that the salary schedule was frozen and are still teaching … shall advance an additional one step on the salary schedule.”
The “zero years” during which the salary schedule was frozen were 2009-2010 and 2010-2016.
“Everyone will get a step, plus a 2.25 increase to that step, but our folks who were in (those years) will get two steps to help catch them up to where they should have been if we hadn’t had that really, really dry period for five years,” Mount said.
Also on Monday
Also on Monday, trustees were also shown how a presentation about how math is being taught at the Upper Elementary. Third-grade teacher Jodi Mortensen demonstrated how students use different approaches to math problems through discussion and problem-solving, breaking down larger numbers into smaller, more manageable ones.
Upper Elementary Principal Kevin Kimes said it’s become a focus throughout the building.
“We’ve been investing our time and energies into math ... and we created a goal to have more mathematical discourse in the classroom.”
Mortensen said the math talks — as they’re called — are a good way to get students thinking and talking about math, and that the lessons will benefit them down the road, when they study more complex concepts like division and multiplication.
