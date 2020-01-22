SCOTTVILLE — Solar energy is coming to Mason County Central Schools in the spring.
During Monday’s board of education meeting, school board trustees tentatively approved an agreement with the solar energy companies Sunlarge Industries and Harvest Energy Services to lease space for solar panel arrays on the grounds of the high school and the Upper Elementary. The arrays will supply power to the buildings at a discounted rate, and Sunlarge will be responsible for all maintenance and upkeep, according to MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Mount said the installation comes at no added cost to the district.
The agreement has been in the works for some time, Mount said, noting that the district has been approached by several solar energy companies since mid-2019 about the prospect of leasing parcels for solar array placement.
