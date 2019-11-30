SCOTTVILLE — For the third consecutive trimester, students at Mason County Central made use of the Unbound program through the Mason County District Library during a book-browsing event at the high school on Wednesday.
The “book-tasting,” as it’s called by MCC high school English teacher Becky Gerhart and Scottville Library Director Patti Skinner, was held in Gerhart’s classroom throughout the morning of the half-day before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Through the Unbound program, students can access library books using their student IDs. The program was set up during the 2018-19 school year to provide every MCC student with a library account.
Skinner regularly makes deliveries of books to the school to fill orders made by students, and events like the one held on Wednesday help to get more students into the program, and give them a chance to peruse different genres and ask Skinner any questions they might have about how the program works.
Seniors and sophomores came into the classroom in groups to view a display of books from multiple genres laid out before them on the table tops.
During the event, Skinner showed students who had not previously used the program how to access their Unbound accounts to order books.
“These are like regular library books that are checked out for two weeks,” Skinner told the students, noting that if two weeks is not enough time, they could always be renewed.
Gerhart set a timer giving students 3 minutes at each table, and they were off, exploring different titles and genres. The timer was used to make sure every student had some access to every table, which contained a different selection.
“It’s a fun, Thanksgiving feast of books,” Skinner said.
Several students said they were excited about the prospect of using the Unbound program and taking more advantage of the libraries both in Scottville and in the school building, which contains two computers outfitted with the Unbound software.
