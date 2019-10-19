SCOTTVILLE — Board trustees at Mason County Central will consider expelling a student who allegedly brought a weapon onto the school grounds during a Sept. 12 incident that resulted in an arrest.
In the notes for Monday’s school board meeting, it is stated that an expulsion hearing will be held in closed session, though Superintendent Jeff Mount stated that there could be a scheduling conflict that could potentially delay the hearing.
“It’s a medical thing on (the family’s) end ... so we might have to delay it. We’re planning to have it, but it might have to be pushed back,” Mount told the Daily News on Friday.
The hearing, if held, will consider punishment for an incident in which a student — identified in 79th District Court documents as Zachary Allen Baugus, 17 — allegedly brought a knife to the high school for self-defense purposes on Sept. 12.
Mount first alerted the board to the fact that an expulsion hearing would be upcoming during the Sept. 23 school board meeting. At that time, Mount told the Daily News, by telling school officials that the knife was for self-defense, Baugus — who was not identified by name by Mount or any other district official — indicated that there was an intent to use the knife against another student.
As a result, Mount said, the knife had to be considered a weapon.
