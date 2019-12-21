SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville Area Senior Center got a special visit Friday when more than 100 third-graders from Mason County Central Upper Elementary School came bearing presents for the seniors.
All four classrooms of third-graders from the school lined up with their teachers and walked to the senior center. In their hands, they carried wrapped gifts and greeting cards they had made themselves.
Teacher Vickie Dahringer, who organized the gift-giving, said the third-grade classes have been doing it for the past five or six years.
“It’s a third-grade tradition,” she said. “Instead of exchanging gifts in the classroom, we bring gifts to the senior center ... and half of the fun is to walk over and give them to (the seniors) personally.”
