SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central could soon be home to two new solar panel arrays if the school board approves a motion to lease parts of the district grounds to a solar energy company.
During the MCC board of education’s meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school board room, the board will hear a recommendation to enter into an agreement with Sunlarge Industries Group and its contractors to place two solar arrays on the grounds — one at the high school and one at the Upper Elementary. If approved, the deal would result in energy going to the two respective buildings.
The partnership would benefit the school and its students at no cost to the district itself, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
“The cost to the district is nothing. We have no money out. Our only commitment is the space — the land space,” Mount told the Daily News on Friday.
The specific locations of the solar arrays haven’t been finalized, but Mount has an idea of where the ground-mounted solar panel arrays will be assembled, if the agreement is approved.
“The high school array will be outside the windows of C-hall to the west in that green space. The exact position is yet to be determined, but that’s the area that would work great,” he said. “The Upper Elementary will be similar — probably on the west side of the building where we have a bunch of green space south of the baseball field and west of the school."
