SCOTTVILLE — The potential expulsion of a Mason County Central High School student who was arrested after allegedly bringing a weapon onto school grounds on Sept. 12 will be considered during the school board meeting Monday at the Upper Elementary School.
According to court records, the student, 17-year-old Zachary Allen Baugus of Scottville, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon at MCC High School. As part of a plea agreement, a second charge of possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone was dismissed.
Baugus admitted to the court that he was in possession that day of a 5 1/4-inch knife concealed in a sheath.
