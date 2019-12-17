Every year, the students at Mason County Eastern School District raise money for a charitable cause through their Giving Tree, and this time the recipient was Miss Sawyer’s Kids with a Cause, which provides Christmas stockings to American troops.
Monday afternoon at the school, the Giving Tree program gave the fundraised amount, $133, to Sawyer Hendrickson, the Ludington 10-year-old with a big heart for helping the military.
