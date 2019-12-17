Giving Tree

Noah Hausmann | Daily News

From left, Jody Baunoch of Mason County Eastern Schools presents the money fundraised by students for this year’s Giving Tree program to Sawyer Hendrickson for her project to send Christmas stockings to U.S. military personnel. They’re joined by students who donated to the cause and Superintendent Paul Shoup.

 Noah Hausmann | Daily News

Every year, the students at Mason County Eastern School District raise money for a charitable cause through their Giving Tree, and this time the recipient was Miss Sawyer’s Kids with a Cause, which provides Christmas stockings to American troops.

Monday afternoon at the school, the Giving Tree program gave the fundraised amount, $133, to Sawyer Hendrickson, the Ludington 10-year-old with a big heart for helping the military.

