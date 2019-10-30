For those who want to get an early start on holiday shopping, the Mistletoe Market is returning to Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The 12th annual mall-style vendor shopping event, which is brings together businesses from throughout the Ludington area, is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and is presented by the Ludington Daily News.
Booths and merchandise from a host of businesses from throughout the area and beyond will be included, as will holiday gift options and a number of other activities and special seasonal entertainment elements.
“We’re anticipating a really great crowd,” Dishman said.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.