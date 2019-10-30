Mistletoe Market

Hundreds of people attended the Mistletoe Market at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in 2018. Organizers are expecting an even bigger crowd when the market returns from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

 Daily News File Photo

For those who want to get an early start on holiday shopping, the Mistletoe Market is returning to Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.

The 12th annual mall-style vendor shopping event, which is brings together businesses from throughout the Ludington area, is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and is presented by the Ludington Daily News.

Booths and merchandise from a host of businesses from throughout the area and beyond will be included, as will holiday gift options and a number of other activities and special seasonal entertainment elements.

“We’re anticipating a really great crowd,” Dishman said.

