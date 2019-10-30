Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.