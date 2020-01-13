A new round of the Momentum Business Plan Competition has officially begun, and applications are now being accepted for the 2020 contest.
Mason County entrepreneurs with less than $250,000 in annual sales or revenue are eligible to enter, and could win up to $50,000.
Applications will be accepted until April 2, and a “Shark Tank”-style pitch night will take place in May at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Tom Hinman, talent and entrepreneur development coordinator for the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Momentum competition offers a chance for new and up-and-coming business to get established or expand.
“This is an amazing opportunity for a business that has just started and is ready to make the jump to the next level,” Hinman said. “The competition provides not only prize money, but also professional business counseling to the applicant throughout the entire process.”
Last year was the first time the $50,000 prize money was split among competitors.
Sarah Stechschulte, owner of Inspired Parties of Ludington, was awarded $14,000 as the first-place winner of the 2019 contest. The business offers social art events, with a focus on step-by-step paintings and projects, in the Mason County area. Since then, Stechschulte has expanded the Inspired Parties building, and on Dec. 23, 2019, a ribbon-cutting and open house was held at her newly renovated facility on Jebavy Drive.
She now has a drop-in workshop area and also holds instructed art events at the site.
Stechschulte plans to expand class types beyond canvas painting classes to include parties for wood-sign painting, DIY painted doormats, jewelry stamping, succulent planting classes with painted pots, tie-dye clothes and bags, painted pillows and more. Inspired Parties has also added art supply retail.
Awarded $9,000 each as tied, second-place winners in 2019 were HumaniTea, Leta’s Educational Daycare, The Tailor Shop and Art by Mary Case.
The Momentum Business Plan Competition is administered by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and funded by Pennies from Heaven Foundation. Eligible contestants must submit business plans by April 2, after which they will be short-listed to five finalists, who will present to a panel of judges. Contestants will each be given five minutes to highlight their plans, followed by seven minutes of questions from the judges.
For complete details on the competition and to apply, visit www.momentumstartup.org.