The Manistee Cross Country Ski Council and Shoreline Cycling Club announced the winter Moonlight Ski and Fat Bike event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Big M Cross Country Ski and Fat Bike Trails.
Skiers, bikers, snowshoers and hikers are welcome. The groups ask snowshoers and hikers to stay to the side of the groomed tracks of the trails. The moonlight event will take place even if there is no skiable snow, with hiking in place of skiing.
The event started in the 1980s. Member at large for the Manistee Ski Council Loren Bach said the long-standing tradition has lasted because it is unique.
“It’s beautiful — a different sense, skiing at night,” Bach said.
