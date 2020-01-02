The 2019 Drive Safe, Drive Sober campaign had a successful year, with more than 1,000 people transported safely to their destinations on New Year's Eve, according to Ludington Police Chief Mark Barnett.
The campaign involves local law enforcement agencies, transportation and towing companies working together to provide rides and tows to people during the New Year’s Eve festivities in the Ludington area. It discourages people from driving while under the influence of alcohol.
A total of 1,244 individuals opted to use the program rather than drive on New Year’s Eve, Barnett stated in a press release. He added that 16 of those individuals had their vehicles towed free of charge.
Barnett thanked the combined efforts of Abrahamson’s Towing, Quinn’s Towing, Oceana Auto, Fier’s Towing & Recovery, Judy’s Rides and the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority (LMTA) — as well as people who relied on designated drivers — for the program's success.
“Most people wisely chose to use the free transportation option or had a designated driver,” Barnett said. “This, coupled with Mason County law enforcement agencies enhancing efforts to discourage intoxicated driving, translated into a safer holiday.”
Barnett stated that there were two arrests for operating motor vehicles while intoxicated (OWI), and three other arrests involving alcohol, according to Mason County law enforcement agencies’ activity reports from the holiday.
Additionally, three assault arrests, one controlled substance arrest and one warrant arrest were made. Two traffic citations were issued.
Police responded to a total of seven property-damage traffic crashes, and no injuries relating to those crashes were reported.
Barnett said weather had improved during the holiday after a large snow-dump hit the area on Monday night, noting that the mild wind conditions and light temperatures helped make the 11th annual Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop “a safe and enjoyable” event for everyone.
“The improvement in wind conditions on New Year’s Eve helped make for a great Ball Drop Event,” Barnett stated.
He also thanked Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), SADD, Ludington Beverage Co. and other participating Ludington and Mason County businesses.