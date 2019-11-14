Snow continued to fall on West Michigan Wednesday and into Thursday following a lake-effect storm at the start of the week that threatened to match November snowfall and temperature records for Mason County.
The National Weather Service Grand Rapids office is reporting that 6-12 inches of snow fell throughout the area during a storm that started Monday afternoon and continued into Tuesday morning. The largest amount of snow was measured in Scottville, according to Brandon Hoving, a meteorologist with the weather service.
Hoving told the Daily News that 12 inches of snow was recorded for Monday night on Conrad Road.
“Two miles southeast of Scottville … they had a little over a foot; 11.8 inches was reported, with an another few tenths of an inch (Tuesday) morning,” Hoving said. “That’s quite impressive as you head into the second week of November.”
