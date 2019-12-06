Although many tenants began moving in Nov. 27, and in August there was a long line of applicants, the new building at 200 W. Loomis St. in downtown Ludington still has some apartments available for rent.
Continental Management, which oversees the apartments, is looking for tenants who meet the rental criteria of being 55 or older and having low-to-moderate annual incomes.
“My personal goal is to have all of those apartments rented by Dec. 31,” said Becky Wilkinson, the property manager. “And we’re actively seeking applications at this time.”
For more information, call Wilkinson at (231) 780-7359, email 225ludington@continentalmgt.com or visit the apartments’ office inside the building at 200 W. Loomis St.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applicants should bring a $25 money order for the application fee, plus documents verifying their income, bank statements, Social Security card and driver’s license, Wilkinson said.
