A Mason County Central school bus was involved in an accident with no injuries Thursday afternoon, according to a notification from MCC.
“While on the afternoon bus route, bus #29 was involved in a minor accident. No injuries to the 32 students on board. The bus is drivable and will be concluding the remainder of the route with a 25-minute delay,” the school stated.
The notification came via the district's mobile app, which is overseen by MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount.
"(The) accident happened on Gordon Road by the railroad tracks," Mount told the Daily News. "A car backed out of a driveway into the path of bus 29. (There was) minor bus damage and (the bus) was fully operational after."