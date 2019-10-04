October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) is using the whole month to educate the public about the disease.
In Michigan during 2019, it is estimated that 9,310 new cases of breast cancer in women and 1,410 deaths from the disease will have occurred, according to a press release from DHD No. 10. Two important ways to limit the risk for breast cancer include:
Getting regular breast cancer screenings. The United States Preventive Services Task Force, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, and the American Cancer Society recommend:
a. Women should be able to start screening as early as age 40, if they want to. It’s a good idea to start talking to your health care provider at age 40 about when you should begin screening.
b. Women who are more at risk should begin screening at age 40.
c. Women with an average risk of breast cancer — most women — should begin yearly mammograms by age 45. All women should begin mammography screening by age 50 at the latest.
d. Breast exams, either from a medical provider or self-exams, are no longer recommended.
Incorporating healthy behaviors in your life, including:
a. Increasing physical activity;
b. Quitting smoking;
c. Maintaining a healthy weight;
d. Limiting alcohol intake.
To find out more about healthy lifestyles and breast cancer prevention and screening, talk with a health care provider or local health department, visit www.dhd10.org/men-women/cancer-screening/ or call 888-217-3904 for more information.