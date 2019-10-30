After Oct. 1, 2020, security officials are expected to prevent adults, age 18 or older, from flying within the United States or entering some federal facilities.
Nationwide, adults need to be aware of the deadline, so that they can get REAL ID-compliant identification before the law goes into effect.
The federal REAL ID Act of 2005 was passed in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and it requires higher standards for identification. When the law goes into full effect on Oct. 1, 2020, a standard Michigan driver’s license or state ID card will no longer be adequate documents for adults to take domestic flights or to enter military bases, nuclear power plants or certain other federal facilities.
“We absolutely realize this can be a burden for people, but we have to follow the federal law,” said Jake Rollow, Michigan Department of State communications director, in an email to the Daily News.
A REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card is marked in the upper right corner of the card with a star inside of a yellow circle.
Michigan residents with standard licenses or state ID cards can upgrade their cards into REAL IDs by bringing their required identity documents to any Secretary of State office. Upgrading a standard license or state ID into a REAL ID is free if done during the normal renewal period. Otherwise, a card correction fee of $9 for a driver’s license or $10 for a state ID will be charged.
REQUIRED DOCUMENTS
When applying for a REAL ID at a Secretary of State office, you will need to bring the following:
•Your driver’s license or state ID card;
•Your certified birth certificate, with a raised seal or stamp issued by a governmental agency; your valid, unexpired U.S. passport; or an approved citizenship or legal presence document. (Faxes and photocopies won’t be accepted.)
•If your name differs from what is on your birth certificate, bring certified documents, such as marriage licenses or court orders, for every time your name has changed.
