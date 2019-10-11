Pere Marquette and Riverton firefighters are responding to a structure fire at the construction site of a house on South Lakeshore Drive, south of Chauvez Road.
The Ludington Fire Department also assisted with the efforts to extinguish the fire.
P.M. firefighters received the initial call at about 5:19 p.m. Friday, and by 6 p.m., they said over the radio to central dispatch that they had put out the fire.
P.M. Fire Chief Larry Gaylord told the Daily News the fire burned through the back wall of the property.
Officers from the Mason County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.